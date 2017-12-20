Police bring teen's raucous night to an end

A 15 year-old girl is set to face the Coffs Harbour Children's Court after a series of calls complaining about loud music and offensive behaviour were made.

At about 9pm on Tuesday night complaints were received by Coffs Harbour police about poor behaviour coming from a home on Frederick Street.

Initial reports alleged a female was running from the house yelling offensive and racial comments at neighbouring homes.

When police arrived, it was noticed that the public housing dwelling was in disrepair with significant damage both inside and out.

Police observed a 15 year-old girl inside the premises who started abusing them using offensive and racial comments. They also allege loud music was heard coming from the house.

Entry to the home was denied by the occupants, so Police applied for and were granted an urgent warrant to enter the premises to cause the noise to stop.

Police then entered the premises and stopped the noise.

Police then found the 15 year-old hiding in a shed at the rear of the premises. Once found police allege she continued to abuse them with offensive and racial language.

She was placed under arrest for offensive conduct and breach of bail, taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged.

As she is currently on strict bail, she was refused further bail prior to an appearance in court.