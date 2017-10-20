27°
Police begin crackdown on bike riders

Bike thieves be wary.
Jasmine Minhas
BIKE riders in Coffs Harbour will now be under heavy scrutiny by police as part of a new strategy to combat the increasing amount of bike thefts in the community.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command announced the new strategy today, saying they will be pro-actively speaking to anyone on a bike to confirm validity of ownership, particularly during the night.

According to police, over the past few months a total of 50 bikes have been stolen, mainly in Coffs Harbour, West Coffs, and Park Beach areas, and only 20 have been recovered.

Police have made multiple arrests, mainly juveniles, but the stealing of bikes has not decreased.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said he is hoping the community will help police in their effort to reduce bike thefts.

"Whilst we continue to focus on driving down crime, there is a role for the community to play in helping us. This is our community, and we want to make it as safe as possible,” he said.

Police are urging those who see someone on a bike behaving suspiciously to call Coffs Harbour Police Station on 02 6691 0799, particularly if it is at night or in the early hours of the morning.

"Law abiding community members will always ensure that they use a bike correctly. That is with a helmet, lights if riding at night, and use a bike that is suited to their size and age. If the person or persons you see don't fit this criteria, then we would understand that your suspicions are raised,” continued Det Insp Jameson.

"Outside of helping us tackle crime, it is important for us to be security aware, and this means ensuring that our bikes are secured when not in use. This helps prevent them from being stolen.

"Whilst we actively speak to people riding a bike, it's important to know that some riders may be able to assist us in catching these crooks who are stealing the bikes. That's why we'll be taking all efforts to speak to as many bike riders as possible so we can stop these crimes from continuing.”

