Brendan Piccini is accused of lighting nine fires in the Tweed and then responding to them as part of the Burringbar Rural Service.
Police await expert statement in arson case

Liana Boss
21st Jan 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:09 AM
A further expert statement is yet to be finalised before the brief of evidence against a teen accused of arson is complete, a court has heard.

Brendan Piccini, 18, has been charged with lighting nine fires while he was a volunteer rural firefighter.

He was arrested on November 4 last year and was charged with nine counts of intentionally causing a fire and being reckless to its spread and one count of possessing an unauthorised pistol.

The charges relate to fires in the Burringbar and Mooball areas between October 7 and November 3, which police will allege were deliberately lit.

When the case went briefly before Tweed Heads Local Court this month, defence solicitor Amanda Fawaz said she had received a brief of evidence.

But Police prosecutor Sgt Chris Martin said there was still one item outstanding from that brief.

He said police were still awaiting "one expert statement".

Sgt Martin said it should not be long before this statement is finalised.

The case was adjourned to February 12 and Mr Piccini is excused from attending court on that day if legally represented.

He has lodged no formal pleas to the charges against him.

