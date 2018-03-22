Police attempt to locate distraught woman on the run

Police were called to West High St around 2pm today for a concern for welfare incident and are now looking for a young woman.

Kevin Farmer

POLICE are attempting to locate a young woman who was reported 'upset and crying' in the Coffs Harbour CBD this afternoon.

Police were called to West High St around 2pm today, with witnesses saying the woman was running down Harbour Dr towards West High St in what appeared to be a concern for welfare matter.

"Police were called to West High St where a young lady was upset and crying, however she has run off," a Police Media Unit spokesperson said.

"Police are currently patrolling the area."