Police arson squad helps investigate deliberately lit fires

POLICE are reminding landowners of the dangers of deliberately lit and controlled fires as the region enters the bushfire danger period.

As of 1 September, 74 local government areas across the state have commenced the Bush Fire Danger Period, brought forward by the NSW Rural Fire Service due to the forecast of ongoing warm and dry conditions.

The NSW Police Force works closely alongside the NSW RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW in investigating deliberately lit blazes. As the warmer weather approaches, the Financial Crime Squad's Arson Unit under Strike Force Tronto and Coffs/Clarence Police District are launching a joint operation, Strike Force Yeelanna.

Strike Force Yeelanna has been established to educate the community on issues surrounding deliberately lit fires, particularly by landowners, farmers and graziers on the approach to fire season.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District Rural Crime Prevention Team, with assistance from the Arson Squad's Strike Force Tronto are investigating recent fire related activity in and around the Tyringham area.

The units have identified a number of issues which are of concern, including:

• Deliberately lit roadside ignitions;

• Fires on Forestry New South Wales Country;

• Escaped Burns and/or deliberately lit fires with no issued permit.

A community meeting will be held this Monday, September 9 at the Dundurrabin Community Centre at 6pm.

This will be a chance to ask any questions in regards to property management, bushfire survival plans, escaped burns, deliberately lit blazes and anything other bushfire related issues.

Representatives from several organisations will give presentations and engage with the community to provide a collaborative response to bushfire management.

There are concerns the region faces one of its driest bushfire season on record. Frank Redward

These include:

• Coffs/Clarence Police District;

• Rural Crime Prevention Team;

• The Arson Unit, Financial Crime and Property Squad, State Crime Command;

• NSW Rural Fire Service;

• Forestry Corporation NSW;

• National Parks & Wildlife Service;

• Crown Lands; and • Clarence Valley Council

Coffs/Clarence Police District Commander, Detective Superintendent Steven Clarke said the local community need to be educated before the hot, dry summer months arrive.

"Bushfires can have catastrophic effects - the ongoing drought has left many rural properties bone dry, with not only livestock at risk, but human life as well.

"Bushfires can destroy livelihoods. Landowners, farmers, stock agents, anyone who lives and works on the land need to be aware of the dangers of escaped burns, or lighting fires without a permit.

"Our Rural Crime Prevention Team and detectives from Strike Force Tronto will leave no stone unturned; we are committed to doing whatever we can to prevent bushfires from starting in the first place.

"Education is key - landowners need to be given the chance to ask questions and be brought up to speed with the consequences of deliberately-lit fires," Det Supt Clarke said.

"That being said, the role of the community cannot be overstated. Information provided to police from members of the public can help us identify and suppress fire-bugs before they start lighting.

"If you have suspicions at all and wish to report a crime, don't take the risk - contact police or Crime Stoppers," Det Supt Clarke said.

Already Rural Fire Service crews have been kept busy fighting bushfires in the Coffs Clarence in 2019. Frank Redward

Strike Force Tronto, comprised of detectives from the Financial Crime Squad's Arson Unit, is the lead investigative body on suspicious or deliberately-lit bushfires which lead to death, serious injury or significant property loss.

Penalties relating to bushfires under the NSW Crimes Act, the Rural Fires Act, and Rural Fires Regulation include:

• Damaging property with the intention of endangering life - up to 25 years' imprisonment;

• Manslaughter - up to 25 years imprisonment;

• Starting a bushfire and being reckless as to its spread - up to 21 years' imprisonment;

• Lighting a fire when a total fire ban is in place - up to 12 months' imprisonment and/or a $5500 fine;

• Not putting out a fire that you have lit - up to 12 months imprisonment and/or a $5500 fine;

• Failing to comply with a bush fire hazard reduction notice - up to 12 months' imprisonment and/or a $5500 fine;

• Light or use a tobacco product within 15-metres of any stack of grain, hay corn, straw or any standing crop, dry grass or stubble field - up to a $5500 fine.

Anyone with information about the suspicious lighting of fires should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.