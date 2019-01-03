Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Cape York man accidentally shot himself in the head with a speargun on New Year’s Day after trying to intervene in an argument.
A Cape York man accidentally shot himself in the head with a speargun on New Year’s Day after trying to intervene in an argument. Simon Trippe
Health

Man shoots himself in head with speargun

by Janessa Ekert
3rd Jan 2019 10:56 AM

A CAPE York man has accidentally shot himself in the head with a speargun on New Years Day after trying to intervene in an argument.

The 30-year-old man had taken the loaded spear gun from a 26-year-old, who was allegedly threatening another man following a verbal fight at an Alec Cameron Dr home.

Police allege the younger man went to his home about 3.30am to get the spear gun after a verbal fight and then returned and continued to argue with the other man

When the 30-year-old man tried to intervene by taking the loaded spear gun it accidentally discharged it causing a spear to first strike the floor and then ricochet into his right temple with the spear exiting at the rear of his skull.

He was taken to Cooktown hospital and then later flown to Cairns for further treatment.

Cooktown detectives charged the 26-year-old Hope Vale man with going armed in public to cause fear.
He is scheduled to appear at the Cooktown Magistrates Court on January 9.

arrested editors picks incident speargun

Top Stories

    Crab crack down

    Crab crack down

    News Fisheries officers seized a staggering amount of crabs, traps and nets due to illegal fishing offences last year.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Local EDs treat thousands over festive period

    premium_icon Local EDs treat thousands over festive period

    News Mid North Coast EDs 'remarkable' job over peak period.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:15 AM
    Permanent centre for Reptile World

    Permanent centre for Reptile World

    News New Reptile World attraction for Coffs Coast.

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News Your guide to the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners