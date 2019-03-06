Missing dentist’s body found in suitcase

The disappearance of Dr Preethi Reddy has alarmed her family and colleagues.

THE body of Sydney dentist Preethi Reddy has been found stuffed in a suitcase after the 32-year-old went missing on Sunday.

Police made the grim discovery when they found a suitcase containing the woman's remains inside a vehicle in a Kingsford laneway in Sydney's eastern suburbs about 9.30pm last night.

Police had been searching for the western Sydney woman since her family reported her missing on Sunday.

CCTV footage captured Ms Reddy in a fast food restaurant on Sunday about 2.15am.

Dr Reddy, a dentist from Penrith, had been attending a dental convention at St Leonards on Sydney's north shore over the weekend.

The last images police have gathered of Dr Reddy show she was in a McDonald's on George Street in the CBD about 2.15am Sunday, as Mardi Gras celebrations took over the city.

Inside the restaurant, footage shows Dr Reddy standing alone.

Photos from NSW Police shows her at the counter. She then left the restaurant and walked south through the city towards Market Street.

Dr Reddy drove her VW Golf, registration, DFP 78P, throughout the weekend.

She last spoke with her family at about 11am on Sunday, and nothing seemed amiss.



Her remains were found in Strachan Lane, just a few hundred metres from Anzac Parade and about 700 metres from the University of New South Wales.

Dr Reddy has not been heard from since speaking to her family about 11am on Sunday.

Before her body was found on Monday night, a Facebook Group called "Help find Preethi Reddy" had been set up by the family to assist the investigation.

In a statement, Sydney City Police Area Command said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death, and anyone with information relating to the incident should come forward.

Can’t emphasise strongly enough how crucial it is that someone finds this car TODAY. It belongs to Preethi Reddy, who remains missing. Please share, please keep a look out. pic.twitter.com/dZNhq8hYuq — Lisa Pryor (@pryorlisa) March 5, 2019