Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jed Graham was last seen leaving a Gordonbrook Road residence at 8.20am, on June 25. If you have information about his location call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jed Graham was last seen leaving a Gordonbrook Road residence at 8.20am, on June 25. If you have information about his location call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
News

Police appealing for help to find missing boy

Claudia Williams
by
25th Jun 2018 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM

POLICE are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy reported missing from Memerambi.

Jed Graham was last seen leaving a Gordonbrook Road residence at 8.20am with the intention of walking along the Kingaroy Rail trail to school, however, the boy may have decided to miss school.

Police and the family hold serious concerns for his safety due to a medical condition.

A search is currently being conducted by police and SES.

Jed is described as Caucasian with a fair complexion, 170cm tall with a slight build, and strawberry blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing his school uniform of a shirt, dark blue tracksuit pants, black leather school shoes, and an aqua blue backpack.

If anyone recognises the boy or knows of his whereabouts, then they are encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

editors picks memerambi missing boy
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Family relieved to be reunited with dog after house fire

    premium_icon Family relieved to be reunited with dog after house fire

    News A FAMILY of four had a lucky escape from a house fire overnight at Boambee East, which left a man hospitalised with smoke inhalation.

    Traffic changes for Pacific Hwy upgrade works

    Traffic changes for Pacific Hwy upgrade works

    News Everything you need to know about highway traffic changes.

    First sod turned for new $15m service centre

    premium_icon First sod turned for new $15m service centre

    News Around 260 new jobs to become available.

    • 25th Jun 2018 4:00 PM
    Looking for a home close to it all?

    Looking for a home close to it all?

    Property Walk to town or the riverside from this north-facing apartment

    Local Partners