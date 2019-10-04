Police appeal to public after spate of car thefts

If you see these vehicles, or anyone with them, police advise not to approach them but to dial 000.

A SPATE of car thefts in the Coffs/Clarence district this week has prompted police to ask the community for help to track down the vehicles.

A 2018 black Ford Range ute with number plates ECC59Q was stolen from the Coffs Harbour area on Thursday night. The ute has two full sized checker plate tool boxes on the back.

A 1999 green Nissan Pulsar sedan with number plates CH 68WN was stolen from the Coffs Harbour Jetty areas on Wednesday night.

Further north, a 1995 green Ford Falcon station wagon with number plates TZU969 was stolen from the Grafton area on Thursday night, and a 2011 silver Holden Commodore station wagon with number plates COR33D was stolen from Yamba on Wednesday night.

If you see these vehicles, or anyone with them, police advise not to approach them but to dial 000.

If you have any information that may assist contact Coffs Harbour police on (02) 66910799, or Grafton police on (02) 66420222.