Police appeal to locate missing teen

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a teenage girl missing from Nambucca Heads.

Charla Fitzpatrick, aged 14, was last seen at Nambucca Heads about 5.30pm yesterday, October 10.

Police believe she was walking south on the Pacific Hwy at Nambucca Heads between 6pm and 9pm.

Officers from Mid-North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.

Family and police hold concerns for her welfare.

Charla is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build, about 155cm tall, with brown hair up in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a white zip up hooded jacket, black ripped jeans, and white joggers.

Police are appealing to the public to help locate 14-year-old Charla Fitzpatrick.

Officers from Mid-North Coast Police District urge anyone who sees Charla or knows of her whereabouts to contact police immediately.

Contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.