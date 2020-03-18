Police appeal for information over stab wounds

POLICE are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate how a man was injured after being found with serious stab wounds in the state's north last year.

About 6.50pm on Tuesday December 3 2019, a 60-year-old man attended a store on Grafton Street, Lowanna, and spoke with a man and a woman known to him.

The pair noticed the 60-year-old had stab wounds to his chest and abdomen and contacted emergency services.

The man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital for surgery.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have established Strike Force Atka to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detectives believe the man's injuries may have occurred during an alleged domestic incident at a home on Pine Avenue, Ulong, earlier in the evening.

As inquiries continue, officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Pine Avenue, Ulong, between 5pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday December 3 2019 to come forward.

Police are also appealing for anyone who may have noticed a twin cab Toyota Hilux in the area at this time to also come forward.

Anyone with information which may assist detectives is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.