Police appeal for witnesses after armed robbery

POLICE APPEAL: Police are after witnesses who may help with an investigation into an armed robbery at Toormina. Trevor Veale

POLICE are after a man who brandished a weapon and stole money from a service station.

About 9.20pm last night, a man entered a service station on Toormina Rd, Toormina.

He then demanded money from a 21-year-old service station attendant before fleeing north towards Sawtell Rd with a small amount of money.

The man, roughly 170cm tall, was last seen wearing a black jumper with white writing on the front, black pant, black joggers and carrying a multicoloured bag.

Coffs/Clarence detectives and forensic police examined the scene and investigations are ongoing.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or crimestoppers.com.au or phone Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.