Police have released images of this man in relation to an alleged dog theft on April 8.
Crime

Dogs feared stolen for ‘dog fighting’

by Danielle Buckley
7th Sep 2018 10:04 AM

THREE Staffordshire bull terriers stolen from a home south of Brisbane are feared to have been taken for dog fighting.

Logan constable Jessica Bebb said police were concerned for the safety of the dogs taken from a Logan Central business and for the public as one of the animals was listed as dangerous.

"Police fear the dogs may have been taken in relation to dog fighting," Const. Bebb said.

"Concern is held for the welfare of the dogs and the public as at least one of the animals was a registered dangerous dog."

The incident occurred at midnight on April 8, when the man allegedly entered the business on Queens Rd and used a crow bar and a tool to cut through the mesh into the dog pens.

 

Police have appealed today because photographs of the man have only just become available.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said an appeal had gone out today because photos of the alleged offender had only just become available.

The man is described as caucasian, medium build, with a beard and may have a tattoo on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing black pants with white strips, a black T-shirt and black cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

