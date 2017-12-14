Menu
Police appeal for information after child approach

CHILD APPROACH: Coffs-Clarence police are appealing for information on a man who reportedly followed a 12-year-old girl. Trevor Veale

POLICE are after a man who reportedly followed a 12-year-old girl in Coffs Harbour.

The girl was walking her dog on Polwarth Dr when the man approached hear about 7.45pm yesterday and repeatedly tried to make contact with her.

The child managed to get away near the intersection of Hampshire Cl and Pearce Dr and reported the incident to her parents.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a tanned complexion, aged 20-30, with a fit build, short brown hair, beard and high-pitched scratchy voice.

He was last seen wearing a black cap, sunglasses with yellow/orange reflective lenses, a red singlet, black shorts and black shoes with orange soles.

Anyone with information is urged to phone crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Topics:  child approach coffs clarence coffs harbour police polwarth drive

Coffs Coast Advocate
