Where new speed cameras will go

QUEENSLAND Police have announced the deployment of more speed cameras on the Pacific Motorway on the Gold Coast from next week.

From January 7, speed cameras will operate on roadwork sites between Mudgeeraba and Varsity Lakes.

Police say the cameras will aid the management of congestion and safety during roadworks, on a stretch of road that carries, on average, more than 80,000 vehicles a day.

They say the cameras will help keep workers and road users safe.

The implementation of these speed camera sites and placement of Road Safety Camera Trailers within the road works included consultation with Department of Transport and Main Roads and RACQ.

TMR will assist the QPS in advising motorists of the use of speed cameras within these areas, with the use of permanent highly visible variable message signs on the Pacific Motorway between exit 75 and 82.

The roadworks are expected to continue until mid-2020.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said these deployments were designed to promote speed compliance for road safety.

"Operating road safety cameras at these sites will promote speed compliance to mitigate crashes and influence drivers using the Pacific Motorway to improve the traffic flow," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

He said police would continue to enforce speed limits during the school holidays.

"Motorists can expect a saturation of speed enforcement activity right across the state with police targeting drivers putting themselves and all other road users at risk during the holiday period," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

Road Safety Camera Trailers started operating in December 2016 and have been deployed throughout south-east Queensland on high risk corridors, school zones and approved roadworks sites.