Police and youth engage - and get a good feed too

SKATEBOARDS and snags proved a winning combo at Thursday's Youth Engagement Day.

More than 300 sausages were devoured at the event, which was held at the Coffs Harbour Skate Park in Brelsford Park.

The day was an opportunity for youth and the wider community to engage and meet with local police and other agencies.

Coffs-Clarence police have extended a special thanks to all the supporting agencies for helping to make the day such a huge success, as well as to Brodie Cowling from St John Ambulance and also to Aunty Kerry Burnett and Aunty Carolyn ­McKechnie for helping with the food.