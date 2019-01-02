Menu
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
Mother, child electrocuted and killed at Qld farm

by Staff writers
2nd Jan 2019 12:14 PM

INVESTIGATIONS have been launched into a double electrocution involving a mother and daughter at a rural property on the Tablelands.

Police confirmed the tragic incident, involving a 39-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl, happened about 11am on New Year's Eve on a private farm on Eriksen Rd at Tumoulin.

"The initial advice is they were connecting a battery charger to a semi-trailer inside a shed," a police media spokesman said.

There was also some indication that a cable had been fixed from an electric fence to the semi-trailer, he said.

Both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood that it happened at their property.

Workplace Health and Safety is investing the incident and police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

