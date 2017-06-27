Police and locals have a chat over coffee

Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers between residents and police.

BELLINGEN residents are being given the chance to meet up with officers from Coffs/Clarence LAC in an informal, neutral space and have a chat over free coffee.

All community members are invited to attend the event which aims to discuss community issues and build relationships between locals and police.

According to Coffs/Clarence LAC, the majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations which are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community.

For those also who find that officers are unapproachable on the street, Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

"We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Superintendent Holahan.

"These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop takes place on July, 6 from 10am on the corner of Hyde and Church Streets in Bellingen.