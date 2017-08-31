21°
Police and forensics on site after 'screaming' reported

Police and forensics are on scene at a house in Fiddaman Road.
Police and forensics are on scene at a house in Fiddaman Road. Trevor Veale
Rachel Vercoe
by

BLUE tape covers the drive way of a house in Fiddaman Road and police and forensic cars are parked on the road.

It's not the sight people waking up and driving down the road in Emerald Beach are use to seeing but after a 000 phone call at 4am this morning, police arrived on the scene.

Police said the incident is a possible assault and no arrests have been made at this point.

They said the house has been declared a crime scene.

A resident living nearby the scene said one of their friends heard screaming and called 000 around 4am.

