Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
This photo is for illustrative purposes only and is not the folding knife which was allegedly used in the incident. PHOTO: FILE
This photo is for illustrative purposes only and is not the folding knife which was allegedly used in the incident. PHOTO: FILE
News

Knife, hatchet allegedly used in neighbourhood dispute

Jessica Lamb
2nd Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DISPUTE has allegedly ended in a brawl involving a knife and a hatchet in the North Coast.

Police alleged Kevin Benjamin Norman, 34, approached his 31-year-old neighbour who was standing on his front porch stairs in Yale St, Kingscliff about 4.30pm on Friday.

An argument began between the two men when police allege Mr Norman pulled a small black handled folding knife from his shorts pocket.

Police claim the dispute between the neighbour and Mr Norman ended in a wrestle and the neighbour sustained a small laceration to his right shin from the blade of the knife.

Police will allege Mr Norman returned to his home before coming back shortly afterwards with a small hatchet style axe with wooden handle.

A witness saw Mr Norman approaching with the hatchet.

Police allege the witness confronted Mr Norman and he dropped the hatchet and returned home.

The knife and hatchet were allegedly found laying in long grass on the front lawn and were seized by police.

The neighbour was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment to the wound on his leg.

Mr Norman was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital under police guard for observation.

He was released from the hospital about 9.30am on Saturday where he was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with malicious wounding and affray.

Mr Norman appeared before Lismore Local Court on Sunday where he received conditional bail.

His case will return to Tweed Heads Local Court on November 9.

More Stories

kingsciff lismore local court northern rivers court northern rivers crime news twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads local court wounding
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Some shacks will get the axe: Councillors make the call

        Premium Content Some shacks will get the axe: Councillors make the call

        Council News The matter had been delayed due to a Council administration error.

        Your say: Thumbs up, thumbs down

        Premium Content Your say: Thumbs up, thumbs down

        Opinion From politicians to butchers - see what got the thumbs up and thumbs down this...

        BUCKLE UP: ‘Large to giant’ hailstones could rain down

        Premium Content BUCKLE UP: ‘Large to giant’ hailstones could rain down

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms likely as residents urged to get...