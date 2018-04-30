Menu
An Easter present to his child landed a father in court as he breached a domestic violence order.
Police alerted after father sent gift to four-year-old child

Chloe Lyons
by
9th Feb 2018 6:00 AM
A FATHER sending a gift to his child seems innocent enough, but the gesture landed him in court.

In April last year, a package arrived at the home of the man's ex-partner and mother of his four-year-old child containing second-hand books and toys.

She alerted the police after she immediately recognised the man's writing on the card which he had signed as 'The Easter Bunny'.

The man - who legally can't be named - was charged with breaching a domestic violence order and pleaded guilty to the offence in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

The court heard the father had also sent a package for Christmas, but it hadn't been opened.

He is now seeking family law advice as he claims he's being "denied access" to his child.

His lawyer told the court the breach was "in the spirit of gifting the child", but his former parter had taken "exception" to it.

After suffering drug issues the father is now about to graduate from a rehabilitation program and is getting his life back on track, but the domestic violence order is in place until 2023.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined the man $300 with no convictions recorded.

