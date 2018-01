Police from Coffs/Clarence LAC after wanting information to lead them to the wherabouts of a wanted man.

LOCAL police are after information to locate a wanted man.

Michael Martin, also known as Michael Rafferty, is wanted on warrants issued by Coffs Harbour Local Court for stealing and traffic offences.

If you have information on his whereabouts, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.