Polar blast to bring heavy rain to the Coffs Coast

GET ready for a wintry change in the weather, forecasters say.

A powerful cold front is set to sweep across the nation this week, potentially dropping snow over the alpine regions.

Areas like Coffs Harbour are expected to see heavy rain, with falls predicted in the 24-hours from Wednesday onwards.



The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a sudden temperature drop with Coffs Harbour's daytime maximum of 27 degrees on Thursday set to plummet to 20-21 degrees on Friday and Saturday as the developing rain clears.

Weatherzone meteorologist Hannah Wilson said based on modelling Coffs Harbour is set to receive up to 30mm of rain.