Poker run on horses saddles up success

HORSES and riders gathered in the bush last weekend for a day of poker fun and various trails.

On Sunday, more than 20 riders floated their horses out to a private property in the pristine bushland in Friday Creek for a game of poker with a twist.

This is a non-competitive event for horses and is not determined by speed or time.

The poker game consists of the choice of any five or more trails starting and finishing at the camp base.

These trails range in distances from 1km up to 6km and difficulty from easy to testing, for the not so faint-hearted.

At the completion of any trail a card was chosen and its value recorded, after five cards have been selected, the player with the best poker hand is the winner.

There was no limit to how many trails were ridden in the day and it was a great day out with a chance to meet like-minded people.

For more information, visit Poker run on horse back on Facebook.