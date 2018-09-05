‘Poison drink’: Ex-lover accused of kill threat

Alistair Larmour says he was the target of a poison plot. Picture: Lukman Bintoro/ News Corp Australia

Alistair Larmour says he was the target of a poison plot. Picture: Lukman Bintoro/ News Corp Australia

AN AUSTRALIAN man on trial for child abduction in Bali has made a dramatic courtroom claim that his estranged partner has paid jail gangs to kill him.

The former Melbourne man claimed that the gangs then offered for him to pay them protection money in return for his life and there was even an attempt, in jail, to poison him.

Outside court his estranged partner denied any threats, saying he was desperate and trying to delay the trial.

Alistair Larmour, a self-described life coach and spiritual healer, made the claims after telling the judges he was sick. But the judges were not deterred and instead ordered Larmour to go across the road to hospital for a medical check before continuing with the trial.

Alistair Larmour told the judges he feared for his safety in jail. Picture: Lukman Bintoro/ News Corp Australia

"I have a serious problem in the jail. Ten days ago, 12 days ago, I was approached by a gangster in the jail and he told me that my wife had paid money to the gang to kill me," Larmour told the judges after returning to court from hospital.

"And then he asked me if I was willing to make an offer for my own life. On Friday night I was drinking something. I went to the bathroom and I came back and I drank and I could taste poison in my drink so I spat it out and threw it away. But I have been very, very scared, I am incredibly scared, because there is 100 people who all know each other, who are all friends and I am the only person who doesn't speak the language."

Larmour told the judges he wanted to make a formal request to move to an isolation cell. He also claimed to have contacted the Australian Embassy but nothing had been done.

Australian man Alistair Larmour arrives for his first trial at the Gianyar District Court in Bali. Picture: Lukman Bintoro/News Corp Australia

The judges told Larmour his detention was under the control of the public prosecutor and corrections authorities and warned him against trying to barter for a better jail cell by saying the trial could not continue until he was moved.

Larmour, 40, is charged with child abduction and assault relating to a midnight home invasion at the Ubud home of his estranged partner.

He is accused of abducting his then 15-month-old son Andrew and taking him to his own residence for four days.

The main charge, of child abduction, carries a maximum 15-year maximum sentence.

Larmour's estranged partner, Agnieszka Krzysztofowicz, has already testified that she opened her door on April 15 this year and found Larmour there. She alleges he pushed her and assaulted her.

Alistair Larmour rejected his signed police statement, saying it was not true. Picture: Lukman Bintoro/News Corp Australia

Outside court she said Larmour was desperate and trying to buy time.

"He is just playing with the system to find more time," Ms Krzysztofowicz said.

Asked about the claims that she wanted him killed, she said: "He will say whatever, he is desperate."

Larmour had been due to take the witness stand at his trial one week ago and give his own defence testimony. But this was delayed when, as his evidence got underway, Larmour rejected the truth of elements of his signed police statement, saying it was not true.

He denied telling police that he had asked another man to come with him on the night that his son was abducted, saying instead that he was alone that evening.

This was in contrast to Ms Krzysztofowicz's evidence, that she saw another man taking the baby while Larmour was allegedly assaulting her.

The Judges had delayed the trial until this week so that he police investigators who took Larmour's initial statement could be called to the witness stand in a bid to get to the bottom of the differing versions.

But then Larmour claimed illness and threats to kill him, so the matter was adjourned again, until September 18.