Points at a premium as finals appear on horizon

FOOTBALL: With just three rounds left in the C.ex Group Men's Premier League season points are at a premium as sides jostle for positions on the ladder.

Defending premiers Boambee Bombers are humming at the top and a win this weekend over Westlawn Tigers will secure the side's second minor premiership on the trot.

The Bombers are coming off a 2-0 win over title hopefuls Woolgoolga Wolves, so will be banking on a big victory over the Tigers.

Though the Tigers can't be overlooked after a shock midweek 2-1 win over Coffs City United.

Kick off for the match is 2pm tomorrow at Ayrshire Park.

In today's games Northern Storm Thunder will want to secure a win over Coffs Coast Tigers to maintain third on the ladder whilst Woolgoolga Wolves are away to the in-form Maclean Bobcats.

Coffs City United Lions have the bye.