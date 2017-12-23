Pocket money for your recyclables

Terry Costello at the new Return and Earn facility at the Sawtell Hotel.

HOW does a bit of extra pocket money sound to you while helping out the environment?

There's now a place in Sawtell for you to drop off your recyclable bottles and cans and earn 10c per piece.

The Sawtell Hotel opened up the Return and Earn facility on Saturday and are excited to have it operating at the Hotel.

"I use to do it as a kid as a bit of fun earning pocket and lolly money so we're excited to be doing it, it's good for the environment too,” Sawtell Hotel licensee Cameron Nealer said.

After a big day of activities, sporting and community groups from the Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Boambee and Toormina areas can contact the Sawtell Hotel and arrange pick up of left over cans and bottles to go into the machine.

For more information, call the Sawtell Hotel on 6653 1213 or visit returnandearn.com

Opening hours

- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.

- Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

- Sunday from 10am to 3pm.