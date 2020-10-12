Menu
Protesters outside UQ during a visit from Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Facebook/Refugee Solidarity Meanjin
Politics

PM’s police escort after car vandalised

by Elise Williams
12th Oct 2020 11:51 AM
Prime Minister Scott Morrison had to be escorted from the University of Queensland in a police car on Monday morning, after his own car was vandalised by protesters.

The PM was on campus visiting the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.

Protesters threw red paint across his car - as well as the front of the building, which currently houses UQ's COVID-19 research - while a group of people were outside chanting about the freedom of refugees currently detained inside the Kangaroo Point Hotel.

Facebook image of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's car at UQ, where protesters have thrown paint at the vehicle and a campus building. Picture: Facebook/Drew Pavlou
Mr Morrison left the building shortly after 10:30am and had to run straight into the back of a police car while surrounded by several body guards.

A couple of protesters yelled and chased him to the car, shouting at him to "free, free the refugees."

The Refugee Solidarity group had earlier taken to Facebook with a live stream of today's event, calling for more people to join in the protest and block Mr Morrison's exit from the building.

"Why don't you come out and face up to your crimes against humanity?," the caption on the video reads.

"We're at UQ - Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology Building - come down don't let him out."

Protesters outside UQ during a visit from Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Facebook/ Refugee Solidarity Meanjin
Before Mr Morrison's exit, police had surrounded the building, barricading the entry way.

