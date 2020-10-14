PM stands by Gladys: ‘We need her now more than ever’

The Prime Minister has doubled down on his defence of embattled NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian saying he

sympathises with her because of the strong relationship he has with wife Jenny.

Scott Morrison defended the NSW Premier as her former partner Daryl Maguire prepares to face an ICAC inquiry today.

"This week she has shown a lot of humility, to be honest that would have been incredibly tough. This is a personal decision. This is one that she regrets and she's been very upfront with it," he told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

"We're in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic and I think NSW has led the way and Gladys has spearheaded that. Right now is when NSW needs Gladys Berejiklian more than ever.

"Not everybody is as fortunate as others in their personal lives and I know I've been very fortunate in that area - we might put that down to Jenny (his wife)."

Earlier this week Mr Morrison threw his "absolute support" behind his Liberal colleague.

"I also thought she showed a lot of humility, which is the Gladys I know.," he said.

"We're all human. And particularly in those areas of our lives, and Gladys is an extremely private person, and a person of tremendous integrity. She's a great friend. And I know she's been getting many messages of support from her friends and colleagues and including from me … and Jenny."

Ms Berejikilian's former partner, Daryl Maguire will front ICAC today.

She asked her former partner to resign from the Liberal Party and politics in 2018 after a property scandal but remained in a relationship with him until August this year.

