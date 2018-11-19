ScoMo reaps big donations during Queensland tour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (centre) watches the Melbourne Cup with racegoers at Caloundra’s Corbould Park during his Queensland tour. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (centre) watches the Melbourne Cup with racegoers at Caloundra’s Corbould Park during his Queensland tour. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

LNP benefactors opened their wallets during Prime Minister Scott Morrison's much-publicised bus and plane tour of Queensland, with the party receiving three times as many donations compared to the most recent comparable trip by Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr Morrison's four-day trip raised more than $106,000, with a large amount of support from regional donors who fell away during Mr Turnbull's time in the top job.

Despite the cash rolling in, it is understood party figures are still concerned about the level of donations coming in, which they say has been hobbled by the Palaszczuk Government's ban on developer contributions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tucks into a pie during a visit to the Beefy's Pies factory near Maroochydore. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled



Just $30,670 was raised last time Mr Turnbull was in the state for a three-day tour in April.

Among the donors was Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) board member Karla Way-McPhail who gave $2000 on November 8, despite Labor previously accusing her of conflicts of interest from her history of giving money to the LNP.

Also donating was the LNP's top-placed Senate candidate Paul Scarr who gave $700, a company linked to Cubbie Station which gave $1650, while one of the largest donations was $11,000 from power equipment company Roy Gripske and Sons.

While he was on the Queensland blitz in early November, Mr Morrison confirmed he attended fundraisers while in the state.

Many of the donations came from Rockhampton and the Sunshine Coast.

The PM meets with 3rd Brigade soldiers at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Chambers

"I'm meeting with supporters all around Queensland and I don't make any apologies for that," he said.

"We're raising funds for our campaign to make sure Bill Shorten never becomes Prime Minister in the country."

Mr Morrison was the special guest at Liberal National Party fundraising events in several ­regional towns.

Mr Morrison chats to supporters during a CWA hall meeting in Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, on a four-day tour of Queensland. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Mr Turnbull had a three-day trip to Queensland in April, leading up to the Commonwealth Games, which saw donations flow from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

He notably donated $1.7 million to the Liberal Party during the 2016 election campaign, the largest donation to a political party by an individual in Australia's history.

Agitators in the leadership spill, which saw Mr Turnbull deposed, argued the former prime minister was disconnected from the party's base.