PM missed the point ... big time

REMEMBER when the now Prime Minister bagged out our famous icon The Big Banana?

For those who mightn't recall, Mr Morrison thought he had come up with a great one liner for television in comparing South Australia's Tesla big battery with our beloved big yellow one.

"I mean, honestly, by all means have the world's biggest battery, have the world's biggest banana, have the world's biggest prawn like we have on the roadside around the country, but that is not solving the problem," ScoMo said in July last year, just after waving a lump of coal around in Federal Parliament.

Well, it turns out the Tesla big battery is as useful as the Big Banana, judging by the impacts of a dramatic loss of two transmission lines on Saturday that caused major power outages in NSW and Victoria.

Still popular as a tourist drawcard after 54 years The Big Banana. Trevor Veale

Just after Mr Morrison had won the spill to become the nation's next Prime Minister, the Tesla Big Battery at the Hornsdale Power Reserve kicked into action, according to South Australian media.

On Saturday, the dramatic loss of two major transmission lines around 1pm, due to lightning strikes resulted in major load shedding in NSW and Victoria, including whole suburbs in Sydney and Newcastle.

The grids in South Australia or Queensland were both 'islanded' by the explosion, which meant they were cut off from the main grid, but get this neither state lost power, because the big battery kicked into gear.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Friday, July 07, 2017. The worlds biggest Lithium Ion Battery will be built in James Town South Australia. Friday, July 07, 2017. (AAP Image/Ben Macmahon) NO ARCHIVING BEN MACMAHON

And here's another point Prime Minister - for 54 years, the Big Banana has been stopping interstate travellers and holidaymakers in their tracks, effectively putting Coffs Harbour on the tourist map.

Name any other attraction that's sold a region as well.

Sure our Big Banana can't power an entire state, but it drives tourists to the region and adds to Coffs' identity.

Come and check it out for yourself mate.

The site for the Tesla 'world's biggest battery' under development near Jamestown, South Australia. The site is adjacent a wind farm power substation. Picture: Bernard Humphreys