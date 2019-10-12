Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"I have been encouraging both the United States and China to, you know, get on and get this done."
Politics

PM congratulates US, China on partial deal

by Colin Brinsden
12th Oct 2019 11:59 AM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has congratulated the US and China in what appears to be a breakthrough in the long running trade war between the two countries.

"We welcome what has been somewhat of a breakthrough," Mr Morrison told reporters in Suva on Saturday during his whistlestop visit to Fiji.

"I have been encouraging both the United States and China to, you know, get on and get this done."

The US and China have agreed to the first phase of a trade deal covering agricultural purchases, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections.

The US has also agreed not to proceed with around $250 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods that were supposed to have come into effect on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said there is still more to negotiate but hopes the deal can be concluded when world leaders meet for the APEC meeting in mid-November.

More Stories

china prime minister scott morrison trade war united states

Top Stories

    Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    premium_icon Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    News It was far from the outcome they were expecting.

    The 20-year vision for Coffs Airport revealed

    premium_icon The 20-year vision for Coffs Airport revealed

    News The council has updated its expectations for the future of the airport as it...

    University researchers continue to delve into farm impacts

    premium_icon University researchers continue to delve into farm impacts

    News Southern Cross University’s latest research is out.

    Nambucca Heads missing teenager located safe and well

    Nambucca Heads missing teenager located safe and well

    News CHARLA Fitzpatrick has been found safe and well in Nambucca Heads.