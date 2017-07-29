Plenty of water to go under the bridge

IMMINENT RETURN: Nicole Bolton batting for the Australian womens cricket team in Coffs Harbour last year.

THERE'S a strong chance the two women's One Day Internationals due to be played in Coffs Harbour at the end of October will go ahead as planned.

The matches between the Australian women's cricket team and the World Cup winning England are currently in limbo while the dispute over a new Memorandum of Understanding between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association continues.

But a spokesperson for the Australian Cricketers Association said the fact there's still three months to go before the Southern Stars are due to meet the old enemy at C.ex Coffs International Stadium bodes well for local cricket fans.

"There is a lot of water to go under the bridge until the women's Ashes,” the ACA spokesperson said.

"But there is no doubt the players want to get back to playing as soon as a new MOU is agreed upon.”

The players, both mens and womens have resolved not to play while there's no Memorandum of Understanding in place.

This means that the Australian women's team members have effectively been without a job since the moment Southern Stars lost their World Cup semi-final to India.

The spokesperson said the players' unwanted status hasn't dampened their enthusiasm for the upcoming series.

The Southern Stars members are just hoping for a quick resolution to the current impasse.

"Despite being unemployed for almost a month, the players continue to train for free in the hope that the 'Peace Plan' they presented to Cricket Australia last week provides a way to break this deadlock,” the spokesperson said.

The two women's One Day Internationals to be played in Coffs Harbour as part of this summer's Ashes series against England are fixtured to be played on October 26 and 29.

Australia has held the Ashes since defeating England in the multi-format tournament in the United Kingdom two years ago.

This series is poised to be a clash between the world's number-one ranked side and the World Champions.