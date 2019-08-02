Plenty of support for football carnival in memory of Harmeet

Kick off in the inaugural Harmet Shetra Memorial Shield.

PLAYERS travelled from across the state and Queensland to join locals to suit up and take part in the inaugural Harmet Shetra Memorial Shield.

The seven-a-side soccer carnival was held at Clive Joass Memorial Sport's Park, Woolgoolga with plenty of supporters on the sidelines.

This special event, organised by Gurminder Singh, attracted 17 teams who played in open divisions for both men and women.

The day was a fabulous tribute to Harmeet and his family.

"It was wonderful to see so many people involved in this event for the first time," Mr Singh said.

"The community has has come together to show their consideration and generosity for the Shetra family."

Mr Singh acknowledges and thanks Woolgoolga United Football Club, the Sikh temple of Woolgoolga and the Shetra family for their time, generosity and assistance on the day.

"It's been a great success and we look forward to a bigger and better carnival in 2020."