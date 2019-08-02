Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kick off in the inaugural Harmet Shetra Memorial Shield.
Kick off in the inaugural Harmet Shetra Memorial Shield.
Sport

Plenty of support for football carnival in memory of Harmeet

2nd Aug 2019 1:47 PM

PLAYERS travelled from across the state and Queensland to join locals to suit up and take part in the inaugural Harmet Shetra Memorial Shield.

The seven-a-side soccer carnival was held at Clive Joass Memorial Sport's Park, Woolgoolga with plenty of supporters on the sidelines.

This special event, organised by Gurminder Singh, attracted 17 teams who played in open divisions for both men and women.

The day was a fabulous tribute to Harmeet and his family.

"It was wonderful to see so many people involved in this event for the first time," Mr Singh said.

"The community has has come together to show their consideration and generosity for the Shetra family."

Mr Singh acknowledges and thanks Woolgoolga United Football Club, the Sikh temple of Woolgoolga and the Shetra family for their time, generosity and assistance on the day.

"It's been a great success and we look forward to a bigger and better carnival in 2020."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Powerhouses collide for a grand final berth

    premium_icon Powerhouses collide for a grand final berth

    News EVER since the pre-season Coffs Harbour Comets and Grafton Ghosts have been touted as the two teams to beat in 2019. Now they face off in a colossal contest.

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime Blogger concerned by ongoing activities of "misleading” group

    Best phones on the market right now

    premium_icon Best phones on the market right now

    Smarter Shopping The year's best phones and mobile and internet service plans

    How much the newest shark deterrent technology will cost

    premium_icon How much the newest shark deterrent technology will cost

    Business The latest technology is now on the market, but it'll set you back