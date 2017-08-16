Plenty of reasons to run

THERE'S lots of reasons why people are taking part in the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 3.

For some it is the culmination of weeks or months of hard training. For others it is an opportunity to set a PB or test themselves against friends or family members. Some have never missed an event, and for many it is simply a great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the atmosphere of the day.

Some are running to win, some are hoping just to finish, while others are simply running for fun. There are also many participating for a cause close to their hearts, to change lives or in memory of a loved one. Whatever your motivation, the event welcomes all comers.

Adele House, a residential rehabilitation and employment program based at Moonee, will have staff, board members and residents participate in the September run and have been involved in the event for the last six years. The Adele program is committed to positive engagement with the local community and assisting people to commence their journey of recovery and free themselves and families from the disease of addiction.

Participation in the event gives Adele residents a goal to work towards and allows them to share the camaraderie with their fellow residents on the day.

There are some people running in memory of loved ones. Last year, a group of Valla Beach locals took part to honour their friend, Natasha Provost-Spicer who had recently passed away. She had always taken part in the event and it was an opportunity to participate in her memory and dedicate their run to her.

The extended Arthur family took part last year in loving memory of young Harrison Arthur. They even went to the trouble of organising special "Team Harrison" t-shirts in support of a charity close to their hearts, 'Paint the Town REaD' which raises money and awareness for early literacy in children.

The team from Shelley's Boot Camp will be out in force again at this year's event. They had a large contingent last year who trained hard in the lead up to the event and soaked up the atmosphere of the day. Their motto and motivation for others is that, "It's NEVER too late to get fit, healthy & happy."

And of course there are all the local school students taking part in the Running Festival to give their schools a chance to win money to spend on sporting equipment as part of the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge.

Whether you're running for your school, for Father's day or just for yourself, everyone is encouraged to take part in the Bendigo Bank Running Festival on September 3. Entries are now open at villagesports.com.au.