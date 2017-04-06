Plenty of potential for those with vision

POTENTIAL PLUS: This Howard St home is ripe for a little renovation or development

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were at a property with plenty of potential this week.

The four bedroom home at 39 Howard St, Coffs Harbour, will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

One Agency, Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Joanne Vines said the property has more than meets the eye.

"The home is situated on a 986.4 sqm parcel of land over-looking the race course, which is oozing with potential,” she said.

"There is an opportunity to renovate the existing home that is set back to the rear of the block with plenty of vacant land at the front of the property ripe for development (subject to CHCC approval)”

The double storey home offers three bedrooms, bathroom and living zone upstairs, with a further large living area with another bathroom. There is also a separate room perfect as an art studio or home office.

There is a pool in the backyard and the generous front yard can be enjoyed as is, or with a little vision, developed.

Taking in a location overlooking the racecourse, Joanne said it's close to everything.

"First time offered for sale, this property can be enjoyed to its full capacity or is the perfect opportunity for the savvy investor, which is also located close to town, the Jetty foreshores and the airport.”

