Plenty of pooches and pets at Expo

COFFS Coast's dog fraternity have thrown their might behind this year's Coffs Coast Home and Pet Expo and dogs of all descriptions will be on display.

From the Barru Working Kelpies, where week old pups will be working adult sheep on their own, to beautiful border collies showing their fabulous agility, it will be a dog lover's heaven.

Several charitable groups will hoping to house various loving dogs with new homes, the RSPCA, Happy Paws, Animal Rescue and Friends of the Hound (Greyhounds) will be at the expo giving visitors the pros and cons of owning a pet.

Premium pet boarding, ponies, Riding for the Disabled, dairy calves, alpacas, poultry, purring pussy cats, pet care and lots lots more will be on display.

The 2017 Coffs Coast Home & Pet Expo at Coffs Harbour Racing Club March 11 & 12. Free entry. More info: grimmopromotions@bigpond.com