Plenty of great waves as south swell sticks around

Surf Conditions

IT'S been good to see the sun poke its head out along the Coffs Coast. Constant unsettled conditions have provided plenty of swell along the east coast with the more protected southern corners providing the best option for surfers.

This weekend we will see the ocean a lot more settled and with light winds it will provide surfers with plenty of options to get some fun waves.

Next week the winds will remain light with offshore winds in the morning proving perfect conditions. Enough south swell will stick around to provide plenty of waves.

Local surf news

THE annual Barney Miller Surf Classic is set for Sawtell Beach from June 30-July 2.

This event is a must on the local surf calendar and is now into it's 18th year.

All money raised this year will go to Jacob Tasker.

I encourage everyone to get along to this great weekend with plenty of things happening.

For more information go to www.barneymiller classic.org or the Barney Miller FB Page.

Global surf news

WE HAVE a new ratings leader on the men's world tour, with Aussie Matt Wilkinson not only taking out the Fiji Pro but taking the rating lead.

It was a drama-filled final day with Wilkinson getting the better of another Aussie, Connor O'Leary, in the final.

O'Leary, in his first year on tour, is now looking

odds on to take rookie of the year.

The next event for the men's tour is the JBay open held on the famed right hand point break in South Africa.

The women's next event is the US Open of Surfing held at Huntington Beach California.

Stay up to date with world tour news at www.worldsurfleague.com.