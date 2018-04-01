Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

NEW LOOK: There will be fun and games at the Harbourside Markets on April 15.

NEW LOOK: There will be fun and games at the Harbourside Markets on April 15. Contributed

COFFS Harbour's 2018 Seniors Festival is an exciting collaboration.

Community organisations and groups are banding together and will put on a variety of events, workshops and other programs for seniors to celebrate and enjoy.

Coffs Harbour City Council is proud to support a program of events that will engage your mind, activate your body, indulge your senses and provide a chance to make new friends or get together with old ones through a great series of free activities, workshops and events put on by your community.

There will be many wonderful activities including the Lark In The Park Picnic on Monday, April 9.

It starts at 10am and will be held in the Bongil Bongil Picnic Area on Williams Rd in Bonville.

Let's get outdoors and celebrate the festival with a good old-fashioned picnic in the park at the end of a short, scenic drive from Coffs Harbour.

Enjoy a relaxed morning of live entertainment, competitions and games with lunch provided.

Another free event to add to the calendar is the Harbourside Markets Seniors Celebration on Sunday, April 15, between 8am-2pm at the Jetty Foreshores.

This special market day will showcase energy, passion, freedom and creativity by offering free stalls to seniors and senior-friendly clubs and community groups to showcase their passion, projects, products and produce.

It promises a great day for seniors to discover, get involved, get inspired and connect to their community.

Along with the regular makers and growers stallholder markets, this will be a great day out for the whole family.

Musical performances and onstage entertainment will be tailored to appeal to and showcase the seniors audience highlighted by a Coffs Harbour Big Boogie Band performance.

Marian Grove Ukulele Group will also perform.

Check out the demonstrations and information provided by local senior-friendly clubs and community groups while enjoying the live 2AIR FM broadcast.

Free refreshments for seniors will be served by local Girl Guides and to get those limbs moving take part in the free seniors yoga and movement classes.

For more activities, events and workshops visit www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/seniorsweek