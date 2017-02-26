Plenty of Electrik funk at Sunday sesh

ELECTRIK Lemonade is nine individuals united by the cosmic collective boogie.

They play rump-funkin' live shows that feature a repertoire of original energetic funk and hip-hop tunes, infused with blues, soul, hip-hop and electronic elements.

Drawing on a blend of influences while combining their comedic, fun attitude toward life they present a visual, energetic music

show after which you'll be left with a funky uplifted feeling.

Since their debut in December 2010, Electrik Lemonade's live performances have rapidly grown as they play to crowds at premiere live music venues and festivals up and down the coast.

You may have also caught them on television's Weekend Sunrise and The 7pm Project.

Since releasing their third EP, Funklore, Electrik Lemonade have continued their incredible run of good times, headlining The Byron Bay Beach Hotel, Solbar, The Hoey Moey, Stanthorpe Apple & Grape Fest, Surfers Paradise Live, Miami Marketta & Byron Brewery 12/13 NYE.

Electrik Lemonade have recently added to their line-up with a trumpeter and tenor saxophonist.

The band are busy

touring as well as recording their first full-length

album, due for release in early 2017.

THE GIG: Sunday sesh - that's this afternoon at the Hoey Moey