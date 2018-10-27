'Please support us': Musos plea over state of music scene

LOCAL musicians are pleading with Lismore pub-goers to continue to support local live music after word circulating online is for people to boycott Lismore's Gollan Hotel, which has come after a change of management.

Local muso Jacob Harmon said the recent change of management at Lismore's 'Home of Live Music' has thrown a lot of confusion in the air as to whether booked gigs are still going ahead.

Previous management of the establishment posted on Facebook that all entertainment that was booked with them was cancelled.

But new management has said that's not the case.

"It feels like I'm being completely shot in the foot," Mr Harmon said.

"Now The Gollan has had a change of management a lot of people are trying to boycott it, but the music scene is being affected by that.

"No one knows if the gigs are happening for one but also no one knows if anyone is going to be showing up for the gigs.

"Promoters have been putting in a lot of time, effort and money in to making sure the gigs are happening long before any of this happened.

"The whole situation has been affecting the entire music scene in the town because it used to be The Tatts and now it's The Gollan where young original bands could actually play.

"The rest of the town is just focused on cover bands...there's no support for local, original bands."

Mr Harmon said a lot of the gigs were booked some months ago, for both local musicians and other bands on tour.

"So please support local music. It's something that's kind of struggling and it used to put Lismore on the map back on the day but it kind of dwindled," he said.

"People are trying to bring it back to what it used to be but (drama and disputes) makes it hard for people who just want to enjoy themselves, play and have a good time."

"Everyone shouldn't be boycotting the Gollan because they're affecting the music scene in town.

"I believe it is still worth it and with a lot of effort we can do it.

"The music scene has nothing to do with (management drama), people can still come in and support the bands."

"Everyone knows in town no one is going to get rich of these gigs...it's more about getting your music out there, having fun and providing entertainment for everyone.

"All we want to do is play."