Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Please Premier, bring down the wall’

by ANDREW POTTS
30th Jun 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MS PALASZCZUK, bring down the wall - That's the message from a popular southern Gold Coast hotel which straddles the NSW border.

The Pink Hotel's Tara Diklich has looked out the window at the orange and white plastic barriers between the two states for nearly three months since the border was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tara Diklich from the Pink hotel ready to cut through the crap and chop down the border walls at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta.Picture: Glenn Hampson
Tara Diklich from the Pink hotel ready to cut through the crap and chop down the border walls at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta.Picture: Glenn Hampson

An announcement on the border is due this morning and Ms Diklich said it was time to bring tourists back to the region.

"We are really keen to have it the borders open," she said.

"We have seen it rise up around us and it has made things really hard to take bookings and even now people do not know if they can come and visit given the border is right on our doorstop.

"As long as it is safe then yes please we would like the barriers to come down. Having a hard barrier through our twin towns has made things hard and all the locals are unhappy."

Originally published as 'Please Premier, bring down the wall'

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FEVER PITCH: Coffs clubs primed for season start

        premium_icon FEVER PITCH: Coffs clubs primed for season start

        Sport President sums up club mood before kick-off: ‘We are raring to go’

        Allegations rock National Party faithful

        premium_icon Allegations rock National Party faithful

        News A small Nationals branch is in limbo, months on from a chaotic AGM.

        Knife-wielding man on popular walking track

        premium_icon Knife-wielding man on popular walking track

        News Police appeal for witnesses after woman intimidated in Coffs Harbour

        COVID-19 safety management essential before school holidays

        premium_icon COVID-19 safety management essential before school holidays

        Health Businesses are being urged to have coronavirus safety plans in place