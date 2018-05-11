Menu
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in New York earlier this month. Picture: Mega Sophie Turner Makes BIZARRE Statement About Fiancé Joe Jonas
GoT star Sophie Turner’s fury over racist photo

by Hannah Paine
11th May 2018 8:00 PM

SOPHIE Turner has hit back after discovering her photo was being used to promote a pro-white message on Twitter.

An image of the Game of Thrones star was tweeted by alt-right account @Identitarian9 alongside the message: "White people have the right to exist as white people. Be white."

But Turner was less than impressed by the photo and its accompanying text, tweeting back: "Please don't use my image for this."

Turner was enraged to find her image being used by white supremacists promoting racist messages.
Turner has previously taken a swipe at Donald Trump's icy relationship with wife Melania on Twitter and in 2016 defended Emma Watson's HeForShe campaign.

It's not the first time an image of a celebrity has been used online without their knowledge to promote a political message.

During the 2016 US election, a photo of a bloodied blond woman was circulated on Facebook and Twitter, with users claiming she had been beaten up by liberals.

But the image was actually a photo of Australian actor Samara Weaving covered in fake blood on the set of Ash vs Evil Dead.

"I'm not American. I can't vote in your country. This is so stupid ... get rid of this please!" Samara tweeted in response.

This photo of Samara Weaving covered in fake blood was circulated online. Picture: Twitter/Conservative Nation For Page13
