Plea to keep waterways fatality free as summer toll rises

A TOTAL of 38 people have drowned across Australia as of January 9, according to Royal Life Saving's summer drowning toll.

Just this week, the body of a 76-year-old man was found in the Clarence River after he went missing during a family camping trip.

In late December, 49-year-old Fiona Bohanna lost her life at Diggers Beach, Coffs Harbour.

While the end of school holidays are in sight, the Australian Professional Ocean Lifeguard Association (APOLA) says everyone still needs to continue to play it safe at beaches.

Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard coordinator and APOLA president Greg Hackfath says beach goers need to remain vigilant.

"Regular, seasonal and occasional beach goers, be they swimmers, rock fishers, small boaters or surfers need to maintain respect for the ocean," he said.

"Always think safety first when out and about at beaches and at other open water locations so loved ones and friends take home memories of enjoyment rather than an unwanted memory of witnessing or being involved in a beach drowning tragedy.

"If people think safety first then a day at the beach or out on the lake or lagoon can be great fun."

He said with summer temperatures expected to remain above average people flocking to beaches over the rest of the holiday period in January must remember to properly check what the actual beach and conditions are like before even thinking of going in.

"Be it cool and overcast, or hot and sunny, people should always think carefully about where they should swim, surf, fish or paddle.

"When that sun starts to shine and you want to gain relief from the summer heat you need to make good decisions about where to go in at our beautiful beaches.

"Always be guided by the lifeguards, read the beach signs and take time to check it out where best to go in before you go out."