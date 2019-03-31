Plea to help save historic railway station

IN DANGER: Glenreagh historic train station is in danger of demolition unless residents can save it.

IN DANGER: Glenreagh historic train station is in danger of demolition unless residents can save it. James Ranny

A RESIDENTS group seeking to save a historic railway station from demolition has pleaded with Clarence Valley Council to overturn a decision not to help.

During the open forum at Tuesday's council meeting the vice-president of the Glenreagh Rail Preservation Society, David Murrary, urged the council to rethink its decision not help out.

Mr Murray argued the council should review its decision not to take a lease from the Australian Rail Track Corporation.

"I am here to ask Clarence Council to reconsider taking a lease on Glenreagh rail precinct and we sub-lease from council," he said.

"We have made many approaches to ARTC for a leaase and they've said they would look favourably upon an arrangement, such as in Forbes, NSW, where council are the lessee and community groups sub-lease from the council."

Mr Murray said his group has arranged for a loan of $10,000 to build a barrier between the station and the railway track, which was still in use.

He said this sum would also allow the society to stabilise the building, allow training for several members and purchase appropriate insurance.

Mr Murray provided the council with projections for the project and details of local trades and community volunteers who would provide free labour and support for the project.

Mr Murray said with the support he expected there should be no cost to the council. Councillors thanked Mr Murray for his presentation, but questioned how the council could escape liability for accidents and other issues.

He said extensive safety measures had been built into the design.

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the best way forward for Mr Murray's proposal was for a councillor to put it up as notice of motion.