A NEW Italian flavour is coming to Park Beach Plaza.

Tradesmen are busy knocking together Silvio's Italiano, the latest cafe, deli and bar addition to the Coffs Harbour shopping centre.

Silvio's Italiano is hiring restaurant staff including cooks, a front of house supervisor, wait staff, bar staff and kitchen staff.

So if you are looking to work in the hospitality industry and have a taste for Italian, apply here.