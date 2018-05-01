Playing the keys in tribute to Leonard

STEWART D'Arrietta and his band will present "My Leonard Cohen " a beautiful interpretation of the late songwriter.

They will play two sets at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on Thursday May 10 from 8pm.

Most people would know his as the sidekick to John Waters in "Looking Throough A Glass Onion".

In 1992, Stewart co-wrote a show with the well known Australian actor, John Waters.

'Lennon Through A Glass Onion' recently performed a sell out season at The Sydney Opera House, celebrating its 25-year anniversary as one of Australia's longest running stage shows.

In 2008 and 2009, he was the musical director for 'The Beatles White Album' and in 2010, 'The Beatles Back to Back' ( Sergeant Peppers and Abbey Road).

In 2005, Stewart moved to New York to perform his highly acclaimed show 'Belly of a Drunken Piano' , a homage to the music of Tom Waits.

The show got rave reviews from the New York Times, Variety and the Village Voice.

He then took it to The Montreal Jazz Festival, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Riverside Studios in London.

It wasn't till 2014 that Stewart first developed 'My Leonard Cohen' which was a smash hit at Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne.