Playing that right brand of music

Multiple Golden Guitar winner Adam Brand is headed to the Moonee Beach Tavern on Friday, march 3.

HE famously once owned a restaurant in Coffs Harbour and with a swag full of golden guitars Adam Brand will return to the coast urging fans to 'Get on Your Feet.'

That's the title of the country singer's latest album.

Brand will come to the Coffs Coast with a number one album on the ARIA country charts.

He will perform at the Moonee Beach Tavern on Friday, March 3 at 7.30pm.

Adam says he is looking forward to partying with fans with some new and old crowd favourites.

Joining Brand will be special guest Matt Cornell and talented newcomer Gemma Kirby.

"I am excited by what Matt and Gemma can bring to this tour,” Brand said.

"I was ready to make new songs that redefined boundaries.

"I was looking for great songs that I wanted to press 'repeat' on when I was driving the car - songs that I could listen to over and over.”