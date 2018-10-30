Playing in memory of a mate

Golf day in memory of a 'top bloke' and community champion, the late Phil 'Jaco' Jacobson.

HE LOVED his family, his community and a good round of golf.

When Phil 'Jaco' Jacobson died suddenly in September 2014, the Coffs Coast lost one of its finest.

Jaco was a decorated police officer and went above and beyond, on duty and off. He was the recipient of the Australian Police Medal and Sawtellian of the Year.

A dedicated and hard-working volunteer and proud Sawtell local, Jaco gave his time and support to many groups and projects including the Sawtell Footy Club, Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club and Sawtell Golf Club.

In his honour, the Phil Jacobson Memorial Golf Day is staged annually at the Sawtell Golf Club.

Event organiser and former work colleague, Tony Murphy, is busy getting everything ready for this year's event being held November 11.

"This golf fund raiser is now one the biggest days on the Sawtell Golf Calendar,” Tony said.

"Golfers and social players are welcome to join friends and family in a game of golf in memory of Jaco.

"The event is a four-ball Ambrose with a 10am shot gun start. The cost is $60 per head which includes an all day barbecue.”

Golfers need to be at the Golf Club to register at 9am.

"All proceeds of this event are donated to the Sawtell Surf Club and the Sawtell Footy Club. The money we raise goes straight back into the local community.”

Previous events have contributed to the purchase of an Inflatable Rescue Boat for Sawtell Surf Club and the erection of the 'Phil (Jaco) Jacobson Stand' at the Sawtell Footy Club's home ground that can be seen if you drive past the ground.

"The support for this years' event has been overwhelming. Many local businesses are supporting the golf day because they want to have their brand associated with such a positive community event.

"If you want to join us in a game of golf in memory of a great bloke, be quick and enter a team of four, as we anticipate a full house.”

To nominate to play call Sawtell Golf Club 6653 1006, dial 1 for the Pro Shop.