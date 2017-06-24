Players ready as season resumes

COMING THROUGH: Coffs Snappers are favoured to consolidate their spot at the top of the MNC Rugby table when it visits Wauchope today.

HAVING had the past two weekends off due to a public holiday and wet weather, MNC Rugby clubs need to find their mojo again as the second half of the season begins.

The SCU Marlins have been competitive in each game they've played so far this season without being able to get across the line.

This afternoon the Marlins host reigning premier Hastings Valley. A task that isn't as daunting these days as it once was.

Vikings coach Mark Howard admits his team, despite sitting in second position on the table, hasn't been blowing teams off the park like previous years.

"We've had tight results every game. It's been a battle for us," Howard said.

"Our biggest problem is keeping the same 15 blokes on the field every week. There have been plenty of disruptions and it's hard to get momentum because of it."

The undefeated Coffs Snappers travel south to meet the bottom of the table Wauchope.

On paper it looks easy but the Snappers are wary of a Thunder team that has recently lost its coach but has sown with improved recent results that it's a team on the rise.

Despite this the talented young backline the Coffs team possesses has been a standout this year and it's looking to post a large score.